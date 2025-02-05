Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tripartite turmoil

Cosatu and SACP not helping ANC’s prospects at the polls

05 February 2025 - 16:49
An SACP member. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
William Gumede’s article refers (“ANC renewal will require shock therapy”, February 5). Also pivotal to any possible renewal by the ANC will be decoupling from the tripartite alliance.

As it is, union federation Cosatu is now almost entirely made up of public sector members and their consistent above-inflation wage demands worsen public finances, which dents the ANC’s prospects at the polls.

The SACP, which has undoubtedly been the primary source of the ANC’s hare-brained policy disasters, is intending to register and compete against the ANC in the 2026/27 local elections.

So sit back and grab some popcorn — the upcoming show is going to be interesting.

Michael Settas
Via BusinessLIVE

