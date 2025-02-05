As it is, union federation Cosatu is now almost entirely made up of public sector members and their consistent above-inflation wage demands worsen public finances, which dents the ANC’s prospects at the polls.
The SACP, which has undoubtedly been the primary source of the ANC’s hare-brained policy disasters, is intending to register and compete against the ANC in the 2026/27 local elections.
So sit back and grab some popcorn — the upcoming show is going to be interesting.
Michael Settas Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Tripartite turmoil
Cosatu and SACP not helping ANC’s prospects at the polls
William Gumede’s article refers (“ANC renewal will require shock therapy”, February 5). Also pivotal to any possible renewal by the ANC will be decoupling from the tripartite alliance.
As it is, union federation Cosatu is now almost entirely made up of public sector members and their consistent above-inflation wage demands worsen public finances, which dents the ANC’s prospects at the polls.
The SACP, which has undoubtedly been the primary source of the ANC’s hare-brained policy disasters, is intending to register and compete against the ANC in the 2026/27 local elections.
So sit back and grab some popcorn — the upcoming show is going to be interesting.
Michael Settas
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
WILLIAM GUMEDE: ANC renewal will require shock therapy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WILLIAM GUMEDE: ANC renewal will require shock therapy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.