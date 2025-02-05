Canada and Mexico have already, and very adroitly, demonstrated what needs to be done to avoid the impact of US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs.
They have pinpointed the behaviours that are detrimental to the US and moved swiftly to fix these behaviours. China will no doubt do something similar. In other words, these major players acknowledge the power of the US. SA would be wise to do likewise, because childish threats against the US are counterproductive.
When all is said and done, once aid is cut off it will never be reinstated. Cyril Ramaphosa and Gwede Mantashe will have to eat humble pie or go hungry.
Anton Kleinschmidt Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Threats won’t work
Power of the US needs to be acknowledged
Neva Makgetla’s most recent column refers (“SA will have to fast-track a strategy to deal with trade turmoil”, February 4).
Anton Kleinschmidt
NEVA MAKGETLA: SA will have to fast-track a strategy to deal with trade turmoil
