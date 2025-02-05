Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Threats won’t work

Power of the US needs to be acknowledged

05 February 2025 - 16:46
US President Donald Trump. Picture: JAY PAUL/REUTERS
Neva Makgetla’s most recent column refers (“SA will have to fast-track a strategy to deal with trade turmoil”, February 4).

Canada and Mexico have already, and very adroitly, demonstrated what needs to be done to avoid the impact of US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs.

They have pinpointed the behaviours that are detrimental to the US and moved swiftly to fix these behaviours. China will no doubt do something similar. In other words, these major players acknowledge the power of the US. SA would be wise to do likewise, because childish threats against the US are counterproductive.

When all is said and done, once aid is cut off it will never be reinstated. Cyril Ramaphosa and Gwede Mantashe will have to eat humble pie or go hungry.

Anton Kleinschmidt
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NEVA MAKGETLA: SA will have to fast-track a strategy to deal with trade turmoil

Fallout of Trump tariffs on trade flows will be compounded by the effects on the world economy
Opinion
1 day ago
