LETTER: Same old promises

Ramaphosa needs to go beyond words and start delivering tangible results

05 February 2025 - 17:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
South Africans expect to hear the same old promises in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, without real implementation of policies that could bring meaningful change.

Key issues that are likely to persist include:

  • Unemployment will continue to rise, with no real solutions for job creation.
  • Homelessness will remain a crisis, with no effective housing strategy.
  • Load-shedding will continue to hang over our heads, affecting business decisions and livelihoods.
  • Crime will remain the number one concern, as law enforcement fails to curb rising violence.
  • Water shortages (water-shedding) will persist, with no urgent action to improve infrastructure.
  • Soaring costs of basic goods such as petrol and food will continue to burden citizens.
  • Poor service delivery will remain unchanged, leaving communities without essential resources.
  • Empty promises will once again be made, with little to no action.

SA deserves real leadership and decisive action. Ramaphosa needs to go beyond words and start delivering tangible results. It is time to build a better SA with policies that truly uplift our people.

Tsepo Mhlongo
 Orlando East

