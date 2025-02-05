President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
South Africans expect to hear the same old promises in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, without real implementation of policies that could bring meaningful change.
Key issues that are likely to persist include:
Unemployment will continue to rise, with no real solutions for job creation.
Homelessness will remain a crisis, with no effective housing strategy.
Load-shedding will continue to hang over our heads, affecting business decisions and livelihoods.
Crime will remain the number one concern, as law enforcement fails to curb rising violence.
Water shortages (water-shedding) will persist, with no urgent action to improve infrastructure.
Soaring costs of basic goods such as petrol and food will continue to burden citizens.
Poor service delivery will remain unchanged, leaving communities without essential resources.
Empty promises will once again be made, with little to no action.
SA deserves real leadership and decisive action. Ramaphosa needs to go beyond words and start delivering tangible results. It is time to build a better SA with policies that truly uplift our people.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Same old promises
Ramaphosa needs to go beyond words and start delivering tangible results
South Africans expect to hear the same old promises in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, without real implementation of policies that could bring meaningful change.
Key issues that are likely to persist include:
SA deserves real leadership and decisive action. Ramaphosa needs to go beyond words and start delivering tangible results. It is time to build a better SA with policies that truly uplift our people.
Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Labour calls for economic policy overhaul at Sona
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Lessons in communication as ANC adopts softer tone
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa set for first Sona as head of the GNU
Economists hope Ramaphosa announces accelerated reforms in Sona
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Labour calls for economic policy overhaul at Sona
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Lessons in communication as ANC adopts softer tone
SAM MKOKELI: Doddering economy offers Ramaphosa little wiggle room during Sona
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.