Though these rays of hope have not been fully translated into action, I am starting to feel positivity. The IMF did call for labour market flexibility and reforms in the regulatory environment. To this end at last year’s state of the nation address the president did call for every department to have a look at what regulations are standing in the way of the development of small business. Hopefully this will be pursued again.
Over and above this we have seen Nedlac come forward with a host of suggestions to ease the ability of business to be able to dismiss and discipline employees. This is the first substantive suggested amendment since 1996.
Coupled with this, the employment equity legislation, which is disastrous, has had a substantive amendment allowing businesses under 50 employees to be able to get exemptions. This points to the fact that the government has realised that social engineering such as that expounded in the employment equity legislation is a retardant to job creation.
These small but effective changes will encourage the growth of small business and, hopefully, lead to further amendments in the labour relations arena.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
LETTER: Reasons to be positive
Small but effective changes will lead to further amendments in the labour relations arena
IMF urges SA to cut the red tape to boost growth and jobs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.