LETTER: Public sector toxicity

I came across an interesting post on LinkedIn by the principal of the National School of Government, Busani Ngcaweni, on the government’s “senior makoti” syndrome.
The piece details the toxicity of individuals who deem themselves “first wives” of the public service. As Prof Ngcaweni explains, this syndrome seems to be more prevalent in the public sector.
Many of us who have worked in the public sector can attest to this. You find yourself at the mercy of these “senior makotis”, who can be male or female. They make determinations based on their personal feelings, and if they happen to not like you or sense resistance, they will make you miserable at work.
To these individuals work is an extension of their homes and personal fiefdoms. Work benefits, to which junior employees are by policy entitled, become rewards for staff members who submit to them. True to the African tradition, the principles of ukuhlonipha are on full display with how other staff members carry themselves around them and how they communicate.
Challenging this type of behaviour requires changing the organisational culture of our public institutions, but also affects how services are rendered to the broader public. These characters undermine the objectives of turning state institutions or departments into spaces that nurture professionalism and ethical conduct.
Organisational cultures, especially state institutions and government departments, are obliged to follow and carry out constitutional imperatives of equality and professionalism. The “senior makoti” syndrome has no place in the 21st century.
Ncumisa Lilitha Vabaza Via email
