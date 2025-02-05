The Trump Administration has moved to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development, an independent government organisation that provides humanitarian relief and works to alleviate global poverty. Picture: JEMAL COUNTESS/GETTY IMAGES
LETTER: Heartless Trump
Billions of lives are at stake with halting of aid programmes
The sweeping changes to the world order as announced by US President Donald Trump in the first week of his presidency have stunned even his greatest supporters.
He is the first US president to have ambitions to wield power not only over Americans but also the global citizenry. His second term will leave a lasting and unequalled legacy, which is probably what he planned to achieve.
Unfortunately, while he might have good intentions for his country, which has historically helped many countries by providing billions of dollars in worthy aid programmes, his decision to stop many of these programmes could result in many deaths globally.
The destruction could be worse than the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic. The millions of HIV-positive people who had hitherto enjoyed relatively normal lives thanks to the antiretroviral rollout supported for years by the US could be at risk.
Trump surely can’t be that heartless. We can only hope he will rethink some of those decisions, especially those that are calamitous. No-one would want to be remembered for such a tragedy.
All previous US presidents have taken took pride in their global status and were happy to help less developed countries. One wonders how Trump’s supporters feel about these unexpected, drastic changes.
Cometh Dube Makholwa
Midrand
