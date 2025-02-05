LETTER: Fury over cadres justified

The harsh reality of earning a living is the part ANC cadres don’t understand (“ANC renewal will require shock therapy”, February 5). That is why when they steal the taxes that have been deducted from those hard-earned earnings the level of anger towards them is understandable.
The reality for cadres is that they expect to be put in a position without any qualifications or experience. (In some cases, like that of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, you allegedly fake your qualifications to get there). Then they use their positions to extort more than the taxpayer-funded salary, perks, medical aid and pension they are being paid, without adding an iota of value anywhere.
In fact, everything around them falls apart. But as long as the benefits of being in the job continue they will cling on and keep voting ANC. Why not? The harsh truth for most of these cadres is that if they lose their positions they wouldn’t find a job anywhere. They are unemployable. Imagine Hlaudi Motsoeneng at a proper job interview… or Jacob Zuma.
So whether you are a miner, a foreigner running a spaza shop or a university graduate who is fortunate enough to have found a job, the reality of seeing what is over at the end of the month after paying the essentials is something the cadres just don’t understand or care about.
It’s not just the ANC leadership that needs total renewal, but also the whole pyramid of useless cadres. Maybe the cheapest way forward is to put them all on pension immediately and let a new, younger generation take over.
Richard Bryant Via BusinessLIVE
WILLIAM GUMEDE: ANC renewal will require shock therapy
