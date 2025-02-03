President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
The words of our president — “The territorial integrity of the [Democratic Republic of Congo] must be respected in accordance with the UN charter on the respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states” — must have set off alarm bells in the Kremlin.
Perhaps not. Cyril Ramaphosa’s principles are clearly eminently flexible and for sale — territorial integrity does not seem to apply to all states, such as Ukraine or Israel.
Friedrich J Mueller Parys
LETTER: Selective territorial integrity
