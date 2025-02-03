Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Selective territorial integrity

03 February 2025
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
The words of our president — “The territorial integrity of the [Democratic Republic of Congo] must be respected in accordance with the UN charter on the respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states” — must have set off alarm bells in the Kremlin.

Perhaps not. Cyril Ramaphosa’s principles are clearly eminently flexible and for sale — territorial integrity does not seem to apply to all states, such as Ukraine or Israel.

Friedrich J Mueller
Parys

Why Trump is reacting to the Expropriation Act

Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the country’s land policy after the US president threatened to cut off funding because of ‘land confiscations’
National
6 hours ago

Mantashe shrugs off Trump’s aid plans with threat to ‘withdraw minerals’

Mineral and petroleum resources minister says Africa should realise ‘its advantage and take charge of growing demand’
National
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Wanted: The leader we were promised

President Ramaphosa vowed on June 14 to serve all and work with all in SA. It’s time to live up to that promise
Opinion
16 hours ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Sense of being under siege is difficult to overcome

Instinct arises from SA’s history and is again on display after passing of the Expropriation Act
Opinion
16 hours ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Managing the inherent squabbles of the GNU

Public bickering and exit threats reflect immaturity in the highest echelons of leadership
Opinion
16 hours ago
