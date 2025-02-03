Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No racism — ANC just can’t be trusted

03 February 2025 - 16:46
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN

According to your columnist Ayabonga Cawe, if you object to any aspect of a new law implemented by the ANC you are a laager mentality racist (“Sense of being under siege is difficult to overcome”, February 3).

How about 30 years of experience showing that the ANC is not to be trusted with property rights or running a complicated economy? Good intentions are not enough regarding lawmaking.

Phillip de Jager
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

AYABONGA CAWE: Sense of being under siege is difficult to overcome

Instinct arises from SA’s history and is again on display after passing of the Expropriation Act
Opinion
16 hours ago
