How about 30 years of experience showing that the ANC is not to be trusted with property rights or running a complicated economy? Good intentions are not enough regarding lawmaking.
Phillip de Jager Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: No racism — ANC just can’t be trusted
According to your columnist Ayabonga Cawe, if you object to any aspect of a new law implemented by the ANC you are a laager mentality racist (“Sense of being under siege is difficult to overcome”, February 3).
Phillip de Jager
AYABONGA CAWE: Sense of being under siege is difficult to overcome
