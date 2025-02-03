Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Double whammy could cause steel shortages

03 February 2025 - 16:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

While it remains uncertain whether ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) will receive a R1bn bailout, the domestic steel industry faces mounting challenges. If Amsa shuts down permanently it is unlikely that Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) can compensate for the loss of locally produced long steel with an immediate increase in break-bulk steel imports.

SA largely manufactures its own long steel, which is essential for construction, manufacturing and infrastructure projects. However, if Amsa’s Newcastle and Vereeniging plants close the industry will be forced to rely more heavily on imports.

Given Transnet’s staggering debt (exceeding R130bn) and ongoing operational challenges, it is unlikely that TPT will be able to ramp up steel imports in the short term. Even though Transnet is negotiating private sector partnerships at Durban container terminal 2 and Richards Bay, the infrastructure expansion and maintenance required to boost operational capacity will take at least two to five years.

If the construction, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors are to depend on imported long steel, they face a high probability of supply shortages in the short term.

Carika Middelburg
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Motor industry raises alarm over Amsa closure

Production crisis could cost over 100,000 jobs, but industry officials believe this can be averted
National
1 week ago

WATCH: Countdown to Amsa’s closure — a hammer blow to auto sector

Business Day TV speaks with David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large
Companies
1 week ago

Not all is lost in Amsa’s long-steel closures, says analyst

Mini-mills supply half of the long steel and about 32% is imported, Nedbank document shows
Economy
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GREG BECKER: Capitec’s impressive entry into the ...
Opinion
2.
STEPHEN MEINTJES: How to fix apartheid’s spatial ...
Opinion
3.
CLAUDE DE BAISSAC: The new mining in Africa game ...
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Education now a bigger source of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: The space where Gwede Mantashe ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Trouble ahead for Kumba as iron ore outlook worsens

Companies / Mining

R1bn bailout mooted for ArcelorMittal SA

Business

WATCH: Countdown to Amsa’s closure — a hammer blow to auto sector

Companies / Industrials

Motor industry raises alarm over Amsa closure

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.