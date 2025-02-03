Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Babsa has a plan

03 February 2025 - 17:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

I fully agree with Wilma Botha’s concerns (“We need a plan”, January 30). The upcoming local government elections present an opportunity for real change. It is crucial that we vote for a political party that prioritises service delivery and the wellbeing of citizens over power struggles.

A new political party, Build a Better SA (Babsa), is committed to ensuring that leadership is driven by the interests of the people, not personal gain.

The ongoing lack of service delivery is largely due to political infighting, mistrust and factionalism at the local government level. Babsa aims to foster governments of unity, locally and nationally, to ensure effective governance and accountability.

Even more importantly, what can we do about it? We had the opportunity to vote differently before and didn’t take it.

Many of us are ready to take up the fight if it is lawful and practical. But we need a clear, workable plan.

Tsepo Mhlongo
 Deputy president, Build a Better SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: We need a plan

Many would take up fight to save Johannesburg if it is workable and lawful
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GREG BECKER: Capitec’s impressive entry into the ...
Opinion
2.
STEPHEN MEINTJES: How to fix apartheid’s spatial ...
Opinion
3.
CLAUDE DE BAISSAC: The new mining in Africa game ...
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Education now a bigger source of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: The space where Gwede Mantashe ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: We need a plan

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.