LETTER: Babsa has a plan

I fully agree with Wilma Botha’s concerns (“We need a plan”, January 30). The upcoming local government elections present an opportunity for real change. It is crucial that we vote for a political party that prioritises service delivery and the wellbeing of citizens over power struggles.
A new political party, Build a Better SA (Babsa), is committed to ensuring that leadership is driven by the interests of the people, not personal gain.
The ongoing lack of service delivery is largely due to political infighting, mistrust and factionalism at the local government level. Babsa aims to foster governments of unity, locally and nationally, to ensure effective governance and accountability.
Even more importantly, what can we do about it? We had the opportunity to vote differently before and didn’t take it.
Many of us are ready to take up the fight if it is lawful and practical. But we need a clear, workable plan.
Tsepo Mhlongo Deputy president, Build a Better SA
Tsepo Mhlongo
Deputy president, Build a Better SA
