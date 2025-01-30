Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We need a plan

30 January 2025 - 17:28
A voter casts their ballot. File photo: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG
Tsepo Mhlongo’s letter refers (“Silence as politics destroys Johannesburg”, January 28).

I fully agree, but it is not enough to state the facts. What are we actually going to do about it? And even more importantly, what can we do about it? 

We had the opportunity to vote differently and didn’t take it. So I have to ask, what is Mhlongo’s suggestion? I, and I expect many others, would take up the fight if it is workable and within the confines of lawful activities. But we need a workable option. 

Wilma Botha
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Silence as politics destroys Johannesburg

It is time we advocated for responsible stewardship of our resources
