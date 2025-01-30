I fully agree, but it is not enough to state the facts. What are we actually going to do about it? And even more importantly, what can we do about it?
LETTER: We need a plan
Tsepo Mhlongo’s letter refers (“Silence as politics destroys Johannesburg”, January 28).
I fully agree, but it is not enough to state the facts. What are we actually going to do about it? And even more importantly, what can we do about it?
We had the opportunity to vote differently and didn’t take it. So I have to ask, what is Mhlongo’s suggestion? I, and I expect many others, would take up the fight if it is workable and within the confines of lawful activities. But we need a workable option.
Wilma Botha
Via email
