The National Assembly oversight committees are often described as ‘the engine room of parliament’, where, among other things, the work of the executive is scrutinised. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images
Moeletsi Mbeki is spot on (“Why politics is necessary in society”, January 30). What we have now was always meant to be an interim measure. A more directly representative, constituency-based system was supposed to be built after the first election. Only then would SA be a true constitutional democracy and truly free.
Sadly, our politicians (across the spectrum) didn’t want accountability. They still don’t. And most South Africans are just too illiterate and poor to understand or care.
Stuart Meyer Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA politicians shun accountability
Moeletsi Mbeki is spot on (“Why politics is necessary in society”, January 30). What we have now was always meant to be an interim measure. A more directly representative, constituency-based system was supposed to be built after the first election. Only then would SA be a true constitutional democracy and truly free.
Sadly, our politicians (across the spectrum) didn’t want accountability. They still don’t. And most South Africans are just too illiterate and poor to understand or care.
Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
MOELETSI MBEKI: Why politics is necessary in society
ANC plans further municipal interventions to woo back voters
FF+ investigating Swellendam councillor who voted with ANC to remove DA mayor
DA holds firm on GNU pledge as Steenhuisen and Ramaphosa meet
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa has the upper hand — for now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.