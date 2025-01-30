Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA politicians shun accountability

30 January 2025 - 17:04
The National Assembly oversight committees are often described as ‘the engine room of parliament’, where, among other things, the work of the executive is scrutinised. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images
Moeletsi Mbeki is spot on (“Why politics is necessary in society”, January 30). What we have now was always meant to be an interim measure. A more directly representative, constituency-based system was supposed to be built after the first election. Only then would SA be a true constitutional democracy and truly free.

Sadly, our politicians (across the spectrum) didn’t want accountability. They still don’t. And most South Africans are just too illiterate and poor to understand or care.

Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

