LETTER: NHI the biggest threat to healthcare
AI can be harnessed to benefit the healthcare sector; unleashing NHI would destroy it
Life Healthcare is absolutely correct in that doctors and nurses are not under threat due to AI (“AI will never replace doctors and nurses, Life Healthcare boss says”, January 28).
The real threat comes from National Health Insurance (NHI), which would completely destroy the healthcare industry. The threat of NHI is already putting doctors and nurses under pressure. In my discussions with hundreds of doctors they are all worried, and many are making plans to emigrate, even to our Southern African neighbours. Take AI and use it to improve our healthcare sector as it is. There will always be a need for support services such as cleaning and nurse aids.
Unemployment in SA is to a large degree caused by our rules and regulations. Couple this with the threat of NHI, and unemployment in the healthcare sector will start to grow exponentially.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson
