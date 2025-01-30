Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ditch BEE to lure capital

30 January 2025
Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster’s article refers (“SA cannot afford another policy that maintains the status quo”, January 30).

After 31 years of economic destruction there is little to no broad-based anything in SA, and BEE has been nothing more than a tool for the enrichment of the entitled few connected ANC cadres.

Therefore, the only way to transform SA for good is to sunset BEE now and allow the private sector to attract capital, and to employ that capital in delivering common sense development.

Sibusiso Dube
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

