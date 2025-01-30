After 31 years of economic destruction there is little to no broad-based anything in SA, and BEE has been nothing more than a tool for the enrichment of the entitled few connected ANC cadres.
Therefore, the only way to transform SA for good is to sunset BEE now and allow the private sector to attract capital, and to employ that capital in delivering common sense development.
Sibusiso Dube Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Ditch BEE to lure capital
Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster’s article refers (“SA cannot afford another policy that maintains the status quo”, January 30).
Sibusiso Dube
Via BusinessLIVE
