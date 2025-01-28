Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Silence as politics destroys Johannesburg

It is time we advocated for responsible stewardship of our resources

28 January 2025 - 16:07
Johannesburg's skyline. Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY
Johannesburg's skyline. Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY

We cannot remain silent while the government neglects the City of Johannesburg, where various parties — including the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance, ActioSA and Al Jama-ah — are in government.

Adjacent to the council chambers, the municipal buildings are being stripped and occupied by vagrants, who are illegally occupying the premises. Inside, the looting continues unabated, with damage now estimated at R1bn.

Unfortunately, it is the taxpayers of Johannesburg who will bear the financial burden of these damages. In light of this situation I urge the community to take a stand against the misuse of taxpayer money.

It is time we advocated for responsible stewardship of our resources and work towards building a better SA.

Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

