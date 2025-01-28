A Palestinian woman reacts as she returns to her destroyed house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Picture: DAWOUD ABU ALKAS/REUTERS
Yes, a lasting peace is needed, not only in Gaza but also on the West Bank (“Lasting peace needed in Gaza”, January 23). However, given the facts on the ground and global changes since 1993, it is extremely naive and bewildering that your editorial recommends the long-discredited two-state solution for the ever-encroaching violent settler colonialism with which Palestinians have to contend daily.
The time has come to correct the wrongs of 1917, 1948 and 1967. In other words, Palestinians must be granted their human right to exercise their long-denied right to self-determination in historical Palestine. An inevitable corollary of this would be the dismantling of the violent, destructive and genocidal settler colonial apartheid Zionist entity.
This would enable 70% of present-day Gazans to settle in their ancestral villages and towns, from where they were violently expelled by Zionist gangs. This would also create conditions for the long-overdue homecoming of the Palestinian diaspora that has been languishing in neighbouring Arab countries for almost eight decades.
The world owes Palestinians justice and peace. While the Western world shamelessly kowtows to the Zionist entity, it is incumbent on the rest of the world, most which itself suffered cruel and exploitive American, British, Dutch, French, Portuguese and Spanish colonialism, to show their mettle and stand up for the dispossessed and persecuted Palestinians.
These former colonies need to educate the present pro-Zionist US administration and captured Congress that international law trumps mythical biblical claims.
Gunvant Govindjee Ormonde
LETTER: Self-determination for Palestinians
The world needs to stand up for the dispossessed and persecuted Palestinians
