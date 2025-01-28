TotalEnergies’ natural gas deposit in the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique has the potential to substitute Sasol’s gas supply. Development is inhibited by the Islamic State insurgency in Cabo Delgado.
France should be persuaded to commit sufficient military personnel to the area to enable its multinational to proceed with development of this rich resource. It can be completed before June 2028 when Sasol’s existing supply is due to end, and the existing Romco pipeline used for gas transmission to SA.
Johan Rupert should also be persuaded to use Reinet’s tobacco sale proceeds to take a stake in this project and provide the socially responsible governance that is required to wean the population (particularly the youth) away from the radical influence of the insurgents, something TotalEnergies has failed to do.
The result would not only secure the gas supply but also stabilise northern Mozambique and prevent the insurgency from spreading further south, putting at risk the Kruger National Park (which Rupert’s father helped build) as well as the north-eastern part of SA.
Geologists describe central SA as “bursting with gas”. Renergen, the publicly quoted company, has a helium-rich gas deposit in the Free State up and running. Yet its development has been beset with problems, the latest being the establishment of a solar farm on its lease area, which is preventing Renergen from listing on the Nasdaq in New York to attract the large-scale funding it needs to expand the project.
This dilemma could be resolved by the government buying out Renergen and developing the lease area as a large gas project while allowing Renergen shareholders to enjoy the helium proceeds.
Trevor Muller Via email
LETTER: Secure the gas fields
TotalEnergies’ gas operation in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, needs to be protected
Jaco Human’s article refers (“SA’s ‘gas cliff’ — government silence leaves industry at risk”, January 24).
Trevor Muller
Via email
