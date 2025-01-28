Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA needs some Argentine magic

Just as flyhalf Hugo Porta stirred up rugby, so Javier Milei is transforming his country

28 January 2025 - 16:20
Argentinian President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 27 2025. Picture: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
I wonder whether anyone can remember when Hugo Porta, a great gentleman and a fine exponent of the art of flyhalf play in rugby, stirred up the stodgy play we were accustomed to before his appearance.

I am led to believe that Porta’s champagne exploits on the rugby field were inspired by Izaak van Heerden, an Afrikaans teacher at Durban High School who ventured onto the Pampas as a rugby missionary and was more successful than most missionaries.

I am led to believe there is another Hugo Porta in Argentina; another exponent of champagne brilliance but this time in the field of economics, who is restoring that country to the economic position it occupied before the appearance of those unlamented socialists Juan and Evita Peron, who in typical socialist fashion turned a wealthy nation into an economic laughing stock.

It is reported that this brilliant Argentinian displayed his magic at the recent junket in Davos. Hopefully some of the SA politicians at Davos were sufficiently awake to understand his message — how to revive an economy and have the capitalists create jobs and a better life for all, in only six months.

Errol Callaghan
Goodwood

