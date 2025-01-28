Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expropriation Act could be a killer blow

Dilution of property rights amounts to a spectacular own goal

28 January 2025 - 16:06
Picture: 123RF/JACEK SOPOTNICKI
Picture: 123RF/JACEK SOPOTNICKI

By signing the Expropriation Bill into law President Cyril Ramaphosa made SA’s higher growth and investment case even more difficult to sell. By increasing the country’s investment risk premium in the context of a globally investment-skittish environment, the government of national unity’s twin goals of higher GDP growth rates and lower unemployment rates might just have been dealt a mortal blow.

Gross fixed capital formation as a percentage of GDP is a useful leading indicator of future growth rates. The National Development Plan set SA’s target at 30%. The highest point reached (since 1994) was 21.6%, in 2008/09. Apart from that, the yearly performance hovers between 12% and 15%.

Such relatively low rates of investment in real, heavy machinery, assets and infrastructure are indicative of a policy and operational environment that business and investors (local and foreign) aren’t overly keen on. When you are unsure of a country’s future growth prospects it’s easier to make the case against more investments in assets you can’t necessarily withdraw overnight — such as when property is threatened.

Regardless of how expropriation without compensation is pursued, that its course has been furthered adds another entry on a list of country policy and risk factors that investors would consider when exploring opportunities. For a country such as SA, with numerous demographic, geographical, mineral and other factors counting in its favour, its case for investment and business growth should be an easy sell.

Yet the government has with uncanny regularity managed to almost perfect the art of the own goal. Diluting property rights is arguably one of the greatest own goals.

Chris Hattingh
Centre For Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CHRISPIN PHIRI: Fearmongering over the Expropriation Act is unwarranted

The new law has the potential to contribute positively to urban renewal and economic stability
Opinion
1 day ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Expropriation Act a body blow to SA’s prospects and co-operative politics

Tremors of possibly great turbulence to come can be felt due to the signing of the legislation
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa has the upper hand — for now

SA’s new political reality is creating landmines for its participants and the Expropriation Act is the latest, but it won’t be the last
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH: Expropriation Act — what does it mean for SA?

Business Day TV speaks to Makone Maja from the SA Institute of Race Relations
National
20 hours ago

ROCHELLE MAPHOTO: What does the Expropriation Act mean for labour tenants?

The issue with land reform is not the absence of legislation but conflicting rights, such as the constitutional entrenchment of existing individual ...
Opinion
3 hours ago
