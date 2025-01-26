LETTER: Steel warnings ignored

As the iron and steel industry starts collapsing we are now suddenly seeing the state wanting to react.
The state, and in particular the department of employment & labour, was warned two years ago that due to a whole lot of factors, the manufacture of long steel is no longer viable.
These warnings have been passed on to almost every ministry in the government over a lengthy period of time. Suddenly employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth comes up with the wonderful idea in that she is going to pay over temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) claims so that she can keep the industry going for a further six months.
It’s all very well to try to put a “band aid” on a cancer, but it’s not going to help. Over and above this, we all know how badly and destructively the Ters claims over Covid-19 were handled. Just recently I have received a mail from an organisation calling itself “Ters Support Group”, which reports that since 2021 there are literally hundreds of outstanding claims.
Over and above that, with the errors and the maladministration, it does not look like the department is going to get anywhere soon. For a government department such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund to even make such an offer to the iron and steel industry is taking the management of the various companies for fools.
Most of the officials are missing in action and the reality is that the results of the Ters funding has been almost nil.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA spokesperson on employment & labour
