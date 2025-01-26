LETTER: Setting the record straight on Amsa

Neva Makgetla’s most recent column contained numerous factual errors, misinterpretations and misrepresentations, a number of which are important enough to address (“Responding to the crisis at Amsa”, January 21).
The subheading of the article claims that ArcelorMittal SA “has not aimed to boost its competitiveness and has demanded protection”. Both claims are false. The company has and continues to invest significantly in enhancing efficiencies and controlling costs to remain competitive in the domestic and export market. These details can be found in the company’s annual reports and investor presentations on the ArcelorMittal SA website.
At no time has the company demanded protection. Rather, it has set out its case for the creation of a level playing field in which to operate. This includes requesting the government to address dumping and the importation of cheap steel, expensive electricity tariffs, high rail costs and inefficiencies, infrastructure breakdowns, and the artificial advantages enjoyed by scrap steel producers derived from the export tax on scrap combined with the preferential pricing system.
Makgetla accuses the company of blaming the closure of its Newcastle works on the growth of “cheaper, greener, scrap-based steel production”. This is factually incorrect. The company has for many months before its announcement on January 6 spelt out the threats to the sustainability of its long steel business, including most notably the sluggish economy and weak demand, compounded by the factors outlined above.
Makgetla advises the company to raise productivity at its remaining plants to “fill the gap left by Newcastle”. The Newcastle and Vereeniging plants produce long steel products, whereas the Vanderbijlpark plant produces flat steel products. Thus, “the gap” cannot be filled by switching production.
Makgetla makes the claim that “big steel is always a challenge for democracies”. While the claim itself is unfathomable, what is indisputable is steel’s contribution to industrialisation and development. This reality is far more germane to the imperative of sustaining SA’s primary steel manufacture if the government’s re-industrialisation programme is to be realised.
Tami Didiza ArcelorMittal SA
NEVA MAKGETLA: Responding to the crisis at Amsa
