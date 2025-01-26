LETTER: Irreconcilable differences

There has been a surfeit of articles lately correctly pointing out that two irreconcilable outcomes can’t exist at the same time, in respect of the ANC’s alleged desire for growth on the one hand and its pandering to its communist anti-business elements on the other.

And the same thing applies in international affairs, where pundits don’t seem to see that the ceasefire in the Middle East can’t arrive at its final destination because of its inherent contradictions.

On the one hand Israel, Europe, the US and every other respectable party has reiterated that under no circumstances will Hamas have any part in post-war Gaza, while Hamas has entered the negotiations expecting an Israeli withdrawal, because it retains its trump card of imprisoned abductees, thereby effectively leaving it in charge.

Hence, two irreconcilable expectations and hence it can’t happen.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.