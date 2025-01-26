DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Ever since joining the government of national unity (GNU), the DA and its leaders have been patronised, insulted, scorned and bullied by President Cyril Ramaphosa, his sycophantic ANC cabinet colleagues and even by his party’s political twerp, Fikile Mbalula.
The disdainful and dismissive attitude of the ANC towards the DA and its objections to the full and immediate implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill and the recent signing into law of the Expropriation Bill, confirm that, from the outset and notwithstanding the clauses of the statement of intent, the ANC had no intention of doing anything contrary to its own wishes and those its alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP.
The same farce is going to play out when it comes to the DA’s stance on National Health Insurance, the National State Enterprises Bill, the national budget and many other upcoming ANC-initiated legislative proposals. DA objections will, predictably, be brushed aside.
The DA’s presence in the GNU simply props up our cash-in- couches “whether you like it or not” arrogant Ramaphosa presidency and has denied South Africans the much-needed political voice and vehicle to stand up to, challenge and ultimately change the rotten and dominant ANC governance of our country.
The DA leader’s delusional proposed “reset” of the relationship between the DA and the incompetent, corrupt, dishonest ANC will do nothing to halt that dominance and its devastating impact on our economy and the wellbeing of our citizens. In fact, any form of being in a governmental bed with the ANC is a disservice to South Africans and the DA should exit that soiled bed immediately and restore some pride and dignity to the party.
David Gant Kenilworth
LETTER: DA should exit GNU
The ANC had no intention of doing anything contrary to its own wishes
