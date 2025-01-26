LETTER: ANC running out of steam

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Pitcure: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Supposedly in an effort to secure foreign direct investment and thus create jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa punts SA with a word salad of sustainability, equality and transformation to sceptical multinational executives in Davos.
At much the same time, his minister of trade, industry & competition, Parks Tau, unveils a R100bn Transformation Fund to which multinationals will have to give 25% of the value of their local operations if they refuse to hand sufficient shares to suitable black beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, our energy minister crows about 300 days of no load-shedding without mentioning that electricity prices are set to rise so high as to make most businesses, including those in the automotive sector, totally uncompetitive.
Time was that such blandishments might have secured a few suckers. But that world ended last Monday in Washington. With the world’s biggest economy going transactional, our country’s representatives are beginning to resemble ageing whores on a deserted street.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
