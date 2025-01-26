Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC running out of steam

Ramaphosa talks up SA at Davos amid unveiling of Transformation Fund

26 January 2025 - 14:19
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Pitcure: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Pitcure: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Supposedly in an effort to secure foreign direct investment and thus create jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa punts SA with a word salad of sustainability, equality and transformation to sceptical multinational executives in Davos.

At much the same time, his minister of trade, industry & competition, Parks Tau, unveils a R100bn Transformation Fund to which multinationals will have to give 25% of the value of their local operations if they refuse to hand sufficient shares to suitable black beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, our energy minister crows about 300 days of no load-shedding without mentioning that electricity prices are set to rise so high as to make most businesses, including those in the automotive sector, totally uncompetitive.

Time was that such blandishments might have secured a few suckers. But that world ended last Monday in Washington. With the world’s biggest economy going transactional, our country’s representatives are beginning to resemble ageing whores on a deserted street.

James Cunningham 
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Wanted: new Gauteng leaders

Province held hostage by a government whose prime focus is ANC politics and not its citizens
Opinion
2 days ago

DA minister opposes expropriation law, but ANC deputy welcomes it

Public works minister Dean Macpherson says the guarantee of property rights under the constitution is non-negotiable
National
2 days ago

List of changes to ANC Gauteng and KZN to be compiled on Monday

The two provinces were the ANC’s biggest losers in the May 2024 general election
Politics
4 days ago

Mbalula defends Ntshavheni as GNU partners call for her to step down

The ANC has dismissed calls for the minister in the presidency to be removed from cabinet amid allegations of tender corruption
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Is Musk’s foray into right-wing ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa to blame for NHI zombie
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CHRIS HATTINGH: Donald Trump’s early signals for ...
Opinion
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Wanted: new Gauteng leaders
Opinion / Columnists
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Tau’s proposed Transformation Fund ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

NATASHA MARRIAN: Wanted: new Gauteng leaders

Opinion / Columnists

DA minister opposes expropriation law, but ANC deputy welcomes it

National

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa to blame for NHI zombie

Opinion / Editorials

List of changes to ANC Gauteng and KZN to be compiled on Monday

Politics

Legal challenge looms as Ramaphosa signs Expropriation Bill into law

National

LETTER: ANC’s NDR ‘gotcha move’ is no surprise

Opinion / Letters

NATASHA MARRIAN: Doing the eggshell dance

Opinion / On My Mind

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.