Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Value teachers in other ways

22 January 2025 - 17:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has sparked a thought-provoking conversation about the social standing of teachers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has sparked a thought-provoking conversation about the social standing of teachers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has sparked a thought-provoking conversation about the social standing of teachers. He has called for teachers to be valued, and their pay grade to be raised to that of medical practitioners.

That’s better than the vacuous ideas coming from careerists who hardly pull their weight to add value to the constituencies they purport to represent. However, it’s an anomaly to set graduates of teaching and medicine on the same valuation just because both are primary beneficiaries of basic education.

The benchmarking equivalence is incongruent. Let’s rather explore other avenues on the teaching front for the occupation to be valued. The same goes for nursing — a scarcity of nurses can be disastrous in a pandemic of a scale of Covid-19.

It’s therefore vital to put more emphasis on these professions. The starting point is to impose a 65-year age limit for public representatives and extend the retirement age for teachers to 70. The government should introduce a demand-based quota system in the teaching profession and make bursaries available for educators with service to further their studies.

This would benefit those who wish to stay in the profession or pursue career growth in the higher education and training sector. It wouldn’t do any harm to the fiscus, as it would give the Treasury a reason to put more stringent measures in place to curb unbridled procurement corruption and wasteful expenditure across all levels of the state.

If it gets this right sustainably, it would facilitate rolling the dispensation out to nursing and police personnel too. That would cushion these essential workers from the cost-of-living pressures.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Eastern Cape MEC vows to revive e-learning tablet project

Fundile Gade says the department will roll out devices despite the contract being under investigation
National
1 day ago

Solidarity and AfriForum challenge implementation of Bela Act

AfriForum charges promulgation was an act of aggression against Afrikaans schools and children
National
6 days ago

A third of SA’s children do not finish school, DGMT survey finds

Pregnancy and academic challenges are the main reasons learners drop out, says DG Murray Trust’s Zero Dropout Campaign
National
1 day ago

Government fails to meet its 2024 target for quality physical science passes

Only 31,345 of 200,715 candidates who wrote basic education department’s physical science exams achieved 60% or more
National
1 week ago

Matric pass rate soars but minister sounds alarm on science and maths problem

While the industries in which they pursue careers are vital, the number of STEM candidates has fallen sharply
National
1 week ago

Government must rein in independent schools, say teachers unions

Disgruntled teachers accuse a privately owned Christian educational institution of flouting labour laws
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOBY CHANCE: Rethink needed over R100bn ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Trump’s executive orders are bad for ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Revocation and loss of ...
Opinion
4.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Farmers suffer as land reform ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Why the fixation with national ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

A third of SA’s children do not finish school, DGMT survey finds

National / Education

Eastern Cape MEC vows to revive e-learning tablet project

National / Education

Solidarity and AfriForum challenge implementation of Bela Act

National / Education

Government fails to meet its 2024 target for quality physical science passes

National / Education

Matric pass rate soars but minister sounds alarm on science and maths problem

National / Education

Government must rein in independent schools, say teachers unions

National / Education

IEB class of 2024 achieves 98.47% pass rate

National / Education

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.