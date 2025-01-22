Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ultimate BEE deal

Holding company for state-owned enterprises offers a huge empowerment opportunity

22 January 2025 - 17:09
Picture: 123RF/iofoto
Picture: 123RF/iofoto

Thando Maeko's article on the release of the National State Enterprises Bill for public comment refers (“Cosatu and DA oppose centralised SOE model”, January 20).

I’m with the ANC on transferring ownership of all state-owned enterprises (SOEs) into a single corporate entity. However, I would also like the ANC to give all the shares of that holding company to every black citizen born before 1994, in the ultimate BEE exercise.

The year 2025 is about bold new plans. How about it?

Neil Emerick
Free Market Foundation

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Cosatu and DA oppose centralised SOE model

Proposed legislation for single holding company out for public comment
National
2 days ago
