I’m with the ANC on transferring ownership of all state-owned enterprises (SOEs) into a single corporate entity. However, I would also like the ANC to give all the shares of that holding company to every black citizen born before 1994, in the ultimate BEE exercise.
The year 2025 is about bold new plans. How about it?
Neil Emerick Free Market Foundation
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ultimate BEE deal
Holding company for state-owned enterprises offers a huge empowerment opportunity
Thando Maeko's article on the release of the National State Enterprises Bill for public comment refers (“Cosatu and DA oppose centralised SOE model”, January 20).
I’m with the ANC on transferring ownership of all state-owned enterprises (SOEs) into a single corporate entity. However, I would also like the ANC to give all the shares of that holding company to every black citizen born before 1994, in the ultimate BEE exercise.
The year 2025 is about bold new plans. How about it?
Neil Emerick
Free Market Foundation
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Cosatu and DA oppose centralised SOE model
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Cosatu and DA oppose centralised SOE model
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.