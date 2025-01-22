Elon Musk’s Starlink is a prime example — the thought of having to give a large share away probably drove him away. It is sheer theft to expect already struggling businesses to give away so much, usually to an incompetent, arrogant “partner” who knows nothing about running such an enterprise.
LETTER: Private sector must unite over equity grab
Government needs to be taken to court over new extortionate measure
Michael Avery’s excellent, hard-hitting column refers (“Tide is rising against racial bean counting”, January 21).
Elon Musk’s Starlink is a prime example — the thought of having to give a large share away probably drove him away. It is sheer theft to expect already struggling businesses to give away so much, usually to an incompetent, arrogant “partner” who knows nothing about running such an enterprise.
And now this new, extortionate measure? Private sector, where is your courage? Get together and take the government to court.
Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE
