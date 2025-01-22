The ANC is clearly a government out of ideas. If this hasn’t worked in 30 years why should this time be any different? All it is doing is doling out cash to the electorate in exchange for votes.
LETTER: Government out of ideas
All it is doing is doling out cash to the electorate in exchange for votes
Toby Chance’s article refers (“Rethink needed over R100bn Transformation Fund”, January 22).
The ANC is clearly a government out of ideas. If this hasn’t worked in 30 years why should this time be any different? All it is doing is doling out cash to the electorate in exchange for votes.
It is not that easy to start a business that creates employment — most “entrepreneurs” are simply running a subsistence business that takes care of themselves, and if they lucky one or two others at very best.
Growing a business to employ multiple people and create real sustainable jobs takes a great amount of skill and talent, which 99.9% of the population simply does not have. Those who do are fast leaving the country.
Giving someone R50m doesn’t suddenly turn them into a business person who can create hundreds of jobs — it simply turns them into a rich individual who votes for the ANC.
Take your pick, there are plenty of them around.
Darryl Williams
Via BusinessLIVE
