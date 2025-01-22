Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government out of ideas

All it is doing is doling out cash to the electorate in exchange for votes

22 January 2025 - 17:40
Picture: 123RF
Toby Chance’s article refers (“Rethink needed over R100bn Transformation Fund”, January 22).

The ANC is clearly a government out of ideas. If this hasn’t worked in 30 years why should this time be any different? All it is doing is doling out cash to the electorate in exchange for votes.

It is not that easy to start a business that creates employment — most “entrepreneurs” are simply running a subsistence business that takes care of themselves, and if they lucky one or two others at very best.

Growing a business to employ multiple people and create real sustainable jobs takes a great amount of skill and talent, which 99.9% of the population simply does not have. Those who do are fast leaving the country.

Giving someone R50m doesn’t suddenly turn them into a business person who can create hundreds of jobs — it simply turns them into a rich individual who votes for the ANC.

Take your pick, there are plenty of them around.

Darryl Williams
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TOBY CHANCE: Rethink needed over R100bn Transformation Fund

Move amounts to expropriating private sector’s enterprise & supplier development initiatives
Opinion
16 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Tide is rising against racial bean counting

Norton Rose Fulbright is challenging the Legal Sector Code in court, arguing BEE is economically irrational
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Digging a deeper hole won’t rescue racial jobs profiling

Social engineering contained in Employment Equity Amendment Act admission that 30 years’ affirmative action has failed
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Wait and see as another fantastical fund announced

Caution urged on R100bn transformation deal until further details are provided in a structured fashion
Opinion
1 week ago

Private sector to fund R100bn Transformation Fund

New fund will be managed by the National Empowerment Fund through a special purpose vehicle
National
1 week ago
