LETTER: Connectivity conundrum

BEE may be the death of plans for the internet in every SA home

22 January 2025 - 17:06
Your editorial opinion refers (“Connectivity for all”, January 22).

Some people are already using satellite internet services in SA, including schools, at exorbitant prices. The incumbents know their businesses are threatened by Starlink.

Already, 120 have approved the use of Starlink. We are a laggard, again, with incumbents restricting attempts to close the digital divide.

Applying BEE ownership laws to US companies operating in SA may result in a response from the US. For example, we may not continue to receive the African Growth & Opportunity Act’s preferential trade terms.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Connectivity for all

Satellites offer unbridled internet access but existing operators are justified in seeking more spectrum
16 hours ago
