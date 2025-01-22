LETTER: Connectivity conundrum

Some people are already using satellite internet services in SA, including schools, at exorbitant prices. The incumbents know their businesses are threatened by Starlink.
Already, 120 have approved the use of Starlink. We are a laggard, again, with incumbents restricting attempts to close the digital divide.
Applying BEE ownership laws to US companies operating in SA may result in a response from the US. For example, we may not continue to receive the African Growth & Opportunity Act’s preferential trade terms.
Greg Becker Via BusinessLIVE
