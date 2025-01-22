As expressed in ANC policy papers, the national democratic revolution (NDR) envisages a socialist society with almost complete state control of the “levers of power”.
LETTER: ANC’s NDR ‘gotcha move’ is no surprise
This agenda is at the core of all creeping policy intrusions in business, schools and society
Yacoob Abba Omar’s most recent column refers (“Why the fixation with national democratic revolution?”, January 22).
As expressed in ANC policy papers, the national democratic revolution (NDR) envisages a socialist society with almost complete state control of the “levers of power”.
It is completely at odds with our constitution. Much progress has been made already. Every creeping policy intrusion into businesses, schools and society as a whole, dressed up almost always as some sort of vital “transformation” initiative, has this NDR agenda at its core.
So with the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act it disempowers school governing bodies; for the new Employment Equity Act it (further) restricts who businesses may employ; and with National Health Insurance it removes individual choice of which doctor to see.
The NDR represents the ANC/SACP’s “gotcha” moment. Only the ANC’s defeat or actual reformists in the alliance winning the day can stop this.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
