I hear about all these restrictions on smoking, and then I see the proliferation of cannabis shops in my neighbourhood and see and smell people walking or driving around smoking it all the time.
It is pervasive, and in my mind destructive. How is this possibly permitted when there are these smoking regulations? As far as I know the same rules should apply, but they are not enforced.
Art Vandelay
LETTER: Smoking laws go to pot
Why are cannabis shops permitted when there are smoking regulations?
Art Vandelay
Via BusinessLIVE
