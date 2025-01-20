Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Smoking laws go to pot

Why are cannabis shops permitted when there are smoking regulations?

20 January 2025 - 17:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s most recent column refers (“A Rupert lesson — turning old assets into new beginnings”, January 20).

I hear about all these restrictions on smoking, and then I see the proliferation of cannabis shops in my neighbourhood and see and smell people walking or driving around smoking it all the time.

It is pervasive, and in my mind destructive. How is this possibly permitted when there are these smoking regulations? As far as I know the same rules should apply, but they are not enforced.

Art Vandelay
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
DAIN WINSNES: It’s goodbye Jibar, hello Zaronia ...
Opinion
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A Rupert lesson — turning ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SIMON BARBER: Knives are out for SA in Washington ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
AYABONGA CAWE: How to tackle the deluge of used ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Time for Trump and a turbulent world
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.