Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA embraces diversity

There is hope for the future as we are way ahead of racists in Europe, UK and US

20 January 2025 - 17:37
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/David Swanson
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/David Swanson

Jonny Steinberg's most recent column refers (“Is Musk’s foray into right-wing politics rooted in apartheid?”, January 17).

It seems 20th century “Caucasians” in Africa have a long way to go. Yes, culturally people like to associate with people “like them”. Language traditions and wealth are often the separators. But I get goosebumps when, for example, I watch a concert of the Stellenbosch University choir.

The choir’s incredible world-class productions, from our youth representing our rainbow nation, show how powerful we can be in embracing our diversity. It gives me such hope for the future. I believe we are way ahead of the racists in Europe, UK and the US in this respect.

Let me pose the following question to those who disagree. If Trevor Noah were to move to Europe and commit a crime, would he be deported to Switzerland or to SA? 

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

