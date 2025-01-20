It seems 20th century “Caucasians” in Africa have a long way to go. Yes, culturally people like to associate with people “like them”. Language traditions and wealth are often the separators. But I get goosebumps when, for example, I watch a concert of the Stellenbosch University choir.
Richard Bryant
LETTER: SA embraces diversity
There is hope for the future as we are way ahead of racists in Europe, UK and US
Jonny Steinberg's most recent column refers (“Is Musk’s foray into right-wing politics rooted in apartheid?”, January 17).
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
