The Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, National Health Insurance, the introduction of racial quota's for “employment equity”, Donald Trump’s likely take on SA in the African Growth & Opportunity Act, the closure of AcelorMittal, another 3% tax on net profit, according to Parks Tau ...
Perhaps the HR departments filled in the survey? It takes some stretch of the imagination (or a lot of spin) to believe we are anywhere close to economic growth. Just maintaining where we are will be a huge effort.
Anybody got any idea what the 705,000 matrics who passed in 2024 will do this year, with the 500,000 who started grade 1 but didn’t even get to matric?
Let’s face it, there is no evidence that we have political leaders who have any idea how to create the right environment for growth or employment. Maybe we should make it simple for them — business equals growth equals jobs, and race is not part of the formula.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Nowhere near growth
I wonder where the members of the SA Chamber of Commerce & Industry get their confidence from. (“Survey by Sacci finds optimistic outlook on business”, January 20).
Ian Ferguson
