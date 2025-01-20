Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nowhere near growth

20 January 2025 - 19:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

I wonder where the members of the SA Chamber of Commerce & Industry get their confidence from. (“Survey by Sacci finds optimistic outlook on business”, January 20).

The Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, National Health Insurance, the introduction of racial quota's for “employment equity”, Donald Trump’s likely take on SA in the African Growth & Opportunity Act, the closure of AcelorMittal, another 3% tax on net profit, according to Parks Tau ...

Perhaps the HR departments filled in the survey? It takes some stretch of the imagination (or a lot of spin) to believe we are anywhere close to economic growth. Just maintaining where we are will be a huge effort.

Anybody got any idea what the 705,000 matrics who passed in 2024 will do this year, with the 500,000 who started grade 1 but didn’t even get to matric?

Let’s face it, there is no evidence that we have political leaders who have any idea how to create the right environment for growth or employment. Maybe we should make it simple for them — business equals growth equals jobs, and race is not part of the formula.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

World’s leading banks positive on SA’s G20 presidency and economy

Institute of International Finance says mobilising private capital into emerging market and developing economies will be a challenge in 2025
Economy
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL: There is much to worry about in the matric results

The maths and physical science results are also a stark reminder of SA’s enduring inequality gap
Opinion
4 days ago

Godongwana at Davos: ‘SA’s focus on reforms, not ratings’

Minister says “give or take two years” when asked how long it could take SA to regain an investment-grade rating
Economy
2 hours ago

MAROPENE RAMOKGOPA: Why SA should list SOEs on the JSE

The funding model is a pragmatic and sustainable solution to the financial and operational challenges facing state-owned enterprises
Opinion
8 hours ago

Amsa plant closure could cost 16,000 automotive components jobs

Loss of long steel production will reduce vehicle exports and ruin plans to localise the industry, says Naacam
Economy
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
DAIN WINSNES: It’s goodbye Jibar, hello Zaronia ...
Opinion
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A Rupert lesson — turning ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SIMON BARBER: Knives are out for SA in Washington ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
AYABONGA CAWE: How to tackle the deluge of used ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Time for Trump and a turbulent world
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Survey by Sacci finds optimistic outlook on business

Economy

Inflation edges slightly higher while food prices rise at the slowest rate in ...

Economy

Tourism and precious metals lift business sentiment to nine-year high

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.