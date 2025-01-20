Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s opposition to there being “two matric exams” in SA, one private and the other public, refers.
When Lesufi was Gauteng education MEC he failed to address the crisis in township education, including teachers being in the classroom for fewer than the official teaching hours, educators refusing annual performance appraisals by circuit managers and rampant ill-discipline by pupils, some of whom violently attacked educators and were on drugs.
He should be calling for the National Senior Certificate to be raised to the same level as the Independent Examinations Board instead of calling for the lowering of education standards. Some children want to study abroad after matric and only a reputable grade 12 certificate will grant them admission.
Zimbabwean education standards are higher than our government schooling system because the British education system was never tampered with. Many Zimbabwean professionals are occupying senior positions in JSE-listed companies as a result.
We don’t need one education system, we need a school environment where standards are maintained, the teachers are efficient and the pupils are incentivised to work hard to pass and are not promoted to hide failure.
Jeffrey Mothuloe Via email
LETTER: Lesufi on wrong track
Jeffrey Mothuloe
