LETTER: GNU has what it takes

20 January 2025 - 18:46
Cyril Ramaphosa and his colleagues in the ANC top brass exist in a different era, with no great leaders and no great followers, says the writer. File photo.
Image: Elmond Jiyane

Your editorial opinion refers (“Can the GNU create a capable state?”, January 17). 

I think there are opportunities for innovative data scientists who can work across multiple government departments to collate data, identify synergies and potentially to incorporate artificial intelligence to enhance responses to urgent issues, but also to predict future trends to optimise budgeting and labour requirements.

The government of national unity offers an empty canvas to create a Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece that represents our collective aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous country, ready to capitalise on the fourth industrial revolution.

Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

