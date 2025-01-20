I think there are opportunities for innovative data scientists who can work across multiple government departments to collate data, identify synergies and potentially to incorporate artificial intelligence to enhance responses to urgent issues, but also to predict future trends to optimise budgeting and labour requirements.
The government of national unity offers an empty canvas to create a Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece that represents our collective aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous country, ready to capitalise on the fourth industrial revolution.
Phuthela Myeni
LETTER: GNU has what it takes
Image: Elmond Jiyane
Your editorial opinion refers (“Can the GNU create a capable state?”, January 17).
Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE
