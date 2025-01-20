The ANC wants employment equity. If 93% of the population is black, then 93% of all teachers at all schools should be black. In most schools in the townships and rural areas, more than 93% of teachers are black. So why do the ANC elite deliberately send their own children to schools where most of the teachers are white, where there is no employment equity and no transformation?
When Naledi Pandor was education minister she presided over ANC education policy for poor black people and wrecked their education with destructive racist policies. But she sent a son to Bishops and a daughter to Herschel, both elitist private Cape Town schools with mainly white teachers; her other children went to super posh Model C schools with mainly white teachers. No employment equity for Pandor!
The rest of the ANC are the same. They know transformation and employment equity are a disaster for ordinary black people. That’s why they don’t want it for themselves. Ask Pandor or any other ANC minister why they don’t send their own children to township schools, where 93% of the teachers are black, and I predict a blustering refusal to answer the question.
Andrew Kenny Kleinmond
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Double standards in education
Peter Bruce’s excellent column on the ruinous dishonesty of the ANC’s racial policies ignores the most important sector: education (“Digging a deeper hole won’t rescue racial jobs profiling”, January 16).
The ANC wants employment equity. If 93% of the population is black, then 93% of all teachers at all schools should be black. In most schools in the townships and rural areas, more than 93% of teachers are black. So why do the ANC elite deliberately send their own children to schools where most of the teachers are white, where there is no employment equity and no transformation?
When Naledi Pandor was education minister she presided over ANC education policy for poor black people and wrecked their education with destructive racist policies. But she sent a son to Bishops and a daughter to Herschel, both elitist private Cape Town schools with mainly white teachers; her other children went to super posh Model C schools with mainly white teachers. No employment equity for Pandor!
The rest of the ANC are the same. They know transformation and employment equity are a disaster for ordinary black people. That’s why they don’t want it for themselves. Ask Pandor or any other ANC minister why they don’t send their own children to township schools, where 93% of the teachers are black, and I predict a blustering refusal to answer the question.
Andrew Kenny
Kleinmond
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.