He will not let go of the idiotic story about John Steenhuisen somehow having become an ANC looter because he, due to his position in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, inherited seven cars from his predecessor, a fat ANC tick, and did not get rid of them immediately.
This is just childish stone-throwing. Steenhuisen will reduce the number of cars and try to ensure all other ministers from all other parties do the same — especially the ANC ministers, under whose watch they were bought in the first place.
Just give the guy a moment to try to learn about the portfolio the ANC “awarded” him, giggling as it did so.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Childish stone-throwing
Ghaleb Cachalia has it in for the DA’s John Steenhuisen
Is Ghaleb Cachalia serious? (“Our MPs need to know the price of bread not the cost of caviar”, January 20).
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
