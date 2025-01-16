Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vital matric statistics missing

16 January 2025 - 17:11
Regarding the jubilation sweeping the land at the 2024 matric results, only two statistics are truly important and both are missing (“There is much to worry about in the matric results”, January 16).

We know that 705,291 students wrote matric in 2024, but how many registered for grade one 12 years previously? How many dropped out along the way? How many of the “successful” candidates are assured of a university place, an apprenticeship or full-time employment this year?

That’s all that really matters.

Matric results are inevitably cooked and massaged, but I’m disappointed and saddened that this year it’s a DA minister involved in the smoke and mirrors.

Mark Lowe
Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

