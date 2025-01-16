I am the DA constituency head for the city and Atlantic seaboard in Cape Town, and though our residents and ratepayers are often discerning and demanding, I respect and value their input.
The enormous amount of work done by the city council to ensure that Cape Town is well run needs to be acknowledged. Of course, a lot more can be done, but it is quite clear from the price structure and growth in property values that this is the best-run city in the country.
Property values speak for themselves. The differentials do not lie. In essence, the real answer why there is such a vast difference is that the city is run by the DA.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA spokesperson on employment & labour
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Property prices are a matter of local politics
Cape Town is the best-run city so it follows that its real estate is the most sought after
When Brian Kantor talks about the vast differences in the value of residential property in Cape Town and Gauteng it is important to reflect on why this is so (“A tale of two cities — buy more of what is cheap”, January 10).
I am the DA constituency head for the city and Atlantic seaboard in Cape Town, and though our residents and ratepayers are often discerning and demanding, I respect and value their input.
The enormous amount of work done by the city council to ensure that Cape Town is well run needs to be acknowledged. Of course, a lot more can be done, but it is quite clear from the price structure and growth in property values that this is the best-run city in the country.
Property values speak for themselves. The differentials do not lie. In essence, the real answer why there is such a vast difference is that the city is run by the DA.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA spokesperson on employment & labour
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.