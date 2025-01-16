As recent events have demonstrated, the Middle East is set to continue to shape global affairs. The doctrine of peace through strength that the incoming Trump administration seeks to pursue should stem from the notion of diplomatic rapport.
Rapprochement is what should be pursued for the doctrine to have any credibility or substance — not bending adversaries to your will through brute force as a means of state craftsmanship. The past has shown that the latter creates only more instability, rather than stability.
The polity of every country should be respected, taking into account ancient traditions and philosophies that might not suit the preferred liberalism of Western countries. This should not be imposed on others under the guise of democratisation.
The US, of all nations, should understand the will for self-governance and the need for human dignity, having fought for its own republic against the British Empire and what was then the most powerful military in the world.
The West needs to learn to live in a world that does not necessarily agree with its world view if it is to remain relevant and prosperous. True strength is not measured by the destruction a nation’s military is able to inflict on other states, but by its diplomatic statesmanship in crafting solutions to conflict.
Tumelo Ralinala Via email
LETTER: Peace through diplomatic rapport
True strength comes from diplomatic statesmanship not military might
