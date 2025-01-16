The racial obsession by the ANC in formulating policies is doomed to failure, yet it will drag us down this road while the rest of the world accelerates away from us.
There is no denying that wealth is skewed in SA, but trying to redistribute existing wealth rather than grow the economy is populist and destructive.
BEE talks to victimhood and entitlement. Instead, every able, willing and motivated person should be encouraged to start or grow a business, regardless of pigmentation and country of origin.
This paternalistic, racist madness will continue to chase away entrepreneurs and investors. The ANC needs to wake up. Its 1950s mindset must be put to rest. It must join the 21st century.
Michael Blain Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Paternalistic, racist madness
ANC’s racial obsession is dragging SA deeper into the mire
Peter Bruce was spot on with his most recent column (“Digging a deeper hole won’t rescue racial jobs profiling”, January 16).
The racial obsession by the ANC in formulating policies is doomed to failure, yet it will drag us down this road while the rest of the world accelerates away from us.
There is no denying that wealth is skewed in SA, but trying to redistribute existing wealth rather than grow the economy is populist and destructive.
BEE talks to victimhood and entitlement. Instead, every able, willing and motivated person should be encouraged to start or grow a business, regardless of pigmentation and country of origin.
This paternalistic, racist madness will continue to chase away entrepreneurs and investors. The ANC needs to wake up. Its 1950s mindset must be put to rest. It must join the 21st century.
Michael Blain
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.