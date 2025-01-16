Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE PHOTO
Stuart Theobald writes that Eskom’s “excess [of generation capacity] means the utility doesn’t have to run its open-cycle gas turbines, which last year consumed R34bn in diesel to reduce load-shedding at the margin”. (“Bond market points to huge Eskom turnaround”, January 15).
However, if you don’t need to use your emergency/peaking open-cycle gas turbines to meet demand, does this count as truly having excess capacity? Or does it mean you are finally, maybe, just about, managing to meet normal demand using normal generating capacity?
Or has the use of these open-cycle gas turbines now become entrenched as part of the normal process?
Petrus le Roux Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Excess capacity? Spare me
Not using its emergency supplies doesn’t mean Eskom has more than enough power
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.