LETTER: Don’t lend to despots
Paul Kearney so nearly got it right regarding Africa’s debt when he asked: “Why lend money to such countries and why should another country’s citizens or taxpayers take the hit for African despots stealing loans meant to improve their countries?” (“Why fund African despots?”, January 14).
Why lend money to them indeed. International lenders are not naive dupes. They know exactly who they are lending to and they expect a return.
The correct follow-up question is: why should African countries’ citizens or taxpayers have to take the hit for loans made cynically to their despotic leaders by institutions that know full well that the money was not going to improve people’s lives?
Simon Rhoades
Vredehoek
