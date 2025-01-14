Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why fund African despots?

Mali is seizing gold from Barrick

14 January 2025 - 16:34
Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
It was quite ironic to read Cleo Rose-Innes’s article in the same edition as a report on Mali seizing gold from Barrick (“Can SA’s G20 leadership get agreement on debt relief?”, and “Barrick halts operations in Mali after gold seized”, January 14).

Why lend money to such countries and why should another country’s citizens or taxpayers take the hit for African despots stealing loans meant to improve their countries?

Other people’s money is so easy to spend.

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE

CLEO ROSE-INNES: Can SA’s G20 leadership get agreement on debt relief?

Africa’s long-term debt stock is $864bn, a nearly threefold increase since 2010
20 hours ago

Barrick confirms seizure of Mali gold

Canadian miner suspends operations in African country
9 hours ago

LETTER: Gold can make SA shine again

All the government needs to do is scrap BEE, impose minimal regulations and control unions
9 hours ago

Uncertainty in Sahel region poses risk to Western miners

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger’s military governments push to renegotiate terms with firms
1 month ago

Australian gold miner to pay $160m to Mali as CEO, employees remain held

Resolute has paid $80m as part of a tax dispute settlement and will make future payments of about $80m, the company says
1 month ago

Proposed mining law in Zambia will drive away investors, say critics

‘Due to … the prospect of forced ‘free carry’ acquisitions by the state of stakes in new ventures, the bill will undermine property rights’
5 months ago
