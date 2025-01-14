Why lend money to such countries and why should another country’s citizens or taxpayers take the hit for African despots stealing loans meant to improve their countries?
LETTER: Why fund African despots?
Mali is seizing gold from Barrick
It was quite ironic to read Cleo Rose-Innes’s article in the same edition as a report on Mali seizing gold from Barrick (“Can SA’s G20 leadership get agreement on debt relief?”, and “Barrick halts operations in Mali after gold seized”, January 14).
Why lend money to such countries and why should another country’s citizens or taxpayers take the hit for African despots stealing loans meant to improve their countries?
Other people’s money is so easy to spend.
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
CLEO ROSE-INNES: Can SA’s G20 leadership get agreement on debt relief?
Barrick confirms seizure of Mali gold
LETTER: Gold can make SA shine again
Uncertainty in Sahel region poses risk to Western miners
Australian gold miner to pay $160m to Mali as CEO, employees remain held
Proposed mining law in Zambia will drive away investors, say critics
