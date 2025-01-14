That the funds are being gained through the implementation of BEE codes, a fundamentally racist set of laws, makes matters worse. The private sector works because it is made up of individuals and institutions that have to raise their own capital, put their own skin in the game, and succeed or fail based on their own competence.
LETTER: ‘Transformation Fund’ has unsound basis
Looting the productive private sector of R100bn to finance a “Transformation Fund” is an atrocious idea (“Private sector to fund R100bn Transformation Fund”, January 13).
That the funds are being gained through the implementation of BEE codes, a fundamentally racist set of laws, makes matters worse. The private sector works because it is made up of individuals and institutions that have to raise their own capital, put their own skin in the game, and succeed or fail based on their own competence.
Subsidies, especially subsidies based on arbitrary criteria such as race and gender, only serve to weaken the fundamentals of a business. If they could not find worthwhile investors or creditors based on their business acumen, they don’t deserve the capital. At least, not yet.
Good businesses don’t rely on subsidies. Taxing good businesses to fund other businesses based purely on the skin colour of their owners is not just racist, it is economically unsound — and will result in hordes of businesses with flimsy fundamentals, bad financials and a propensity for failure.
While we need regulations that make it as easy to found a business as possible, lightening restrictions on licensing, registration and labour, the government shouldn’t be handing out profits from successful businesses to individuals who couldn’t even prove their mettle starting a business the correct way.
If individuals require a government subsidy to start a business they shouldn’t be starting it. Much less at the expense of profitable businesses founded through the private risk-taking of genuine entrepreneurs.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
