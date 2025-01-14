Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ‘Transformation Fund’ has unsound basis

14 January 2025 - 16:43
Illustration: 123RF/ISMAGILOV
Illustration: 123RF/ISMAGILOV

Looting the productive private sector of R100bn to finance a “Transformation Fund” is an atrocious idea (“Private sector to fund R100bn Transformation Fund”, January 13).

That the funds are being gained through the implementation of BEE codes, a fundamentally racist set of laws, makes matters worse. The private sector works because it is made up of individuals and institutions that have to raise their own capital, put their own skin in the game, and succeed or fail based on their own competence.

Subsidies, especially subsidies based on arbitrary criteria such as race and gender, only serve to weaken the fundamentals of a business. If they could not find worthwhile investors or creditors based on their business acumen, they don’t deserve the capital. At least, not yet.

Good businesses don’t rely on subsidies. Taxing good businesses to fund other businesses based purely on the skin colour of their owners is not just racist, it is economically unsound — and will result in hordes of businesses with flimsy fundamentals, bad financials and a propensity for failure.

While we need regulations that make it as easy to found a business as possible, lightening restrictions on licensing, registration and labour, the government shouldn’t be handing out profits from successful businesses to individuals who couldn’t even prove their mettle starting a business the correct way.

If individuals require a government subsidy to start a business they shouldn’t be starting it. Much less at the expense of profitable businesses founded through the private risk-taking of genuine entrepreneurs.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: ANC faces graft bill test

A vote in favour of the draft laws will signal the end of talk and the start of action over renewal
Opinion
9 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Wait and see as another fantastical fund announced

Caution urged on R100bn transformation deal until further details are provided in a structured fashion
Opinion
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Speedbumps ahead for global and local politics

US-China relations will continue to dominate the political agenda for SA and the rest of the world
Opinion
1 day ago

Private sector to fund R100bn Transformation Fund

New fund will be managed by the National Empowerment Fund through a special purpose vehicle
National
1 day ago

TOBY CHANCE: Signs of progress at trade department, but trouble below the surface

New ministerial team seems willing to ditch old nostrums of industrial policy
Opinion
20 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: A look ahead to what macro and micro 2025 might bring

Real test will be whether the economy can grow faster and whether the state can deliver better
Opinion
1 month ago
