LETTER: Rapprochement is the key to peace

As recent events have demonstrated, the Middle East is clearly set to continue to shape global affairs. The doctrine of peace through strength that the incoming Trump administration seeks to pursue should stem from the notion of diplomatic rapport.
Rapprochement is what should be pursued for the doctrine to have any credibility or substance — not the bending to will of adversaries through brute force as a means of state craftsmanship.
The past has shown that the latter only creates more instability rather than stability. The polity of each and every country should be respected, taking into account ancient traditions and philosophies that might not suit the preferred liberalism of Western countries but should not otherwise be imposed on others under the guise of democratisation.
America of all other nations should understand the will for self- governance and the need for human dignity, having fought for their own republic against the British Empire and what was then the most powerful military in the world.
The truth of the matter is that the West needs to learn to live in a world that does not suit their world view if it is to continue to remain relevant and prosperous. True strength is not measured by the sheer destruction that a nation’s military is able to inflict on other states, but rather by the ability of diplomatic statesmanship in crafting solutions that may be brooked.
Tumelo Ralinala Gauteng
