Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rapprochement is the key to peace

The bending to will of adversaries through brute force is not the answer

14 January 2025 - 16:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/KRISSIKUNTERBUNT
Picture: 123RF/KRISSIKUNTERBUNT

As recent events have demonstrated, the Middle East is clearly set to continue to shape global affairs. The doctrine of peace through strength that the incoming Trump administration seeks to pursue should stem from the notion of diplomatic rapport.

Rapprochement is what should be pursued for the doctrine to have any credibility or substance — not the bending to will of adversaries through brute force as a means of state craftsmanship.

The past has shown that the latter only creates more instability rather than stability. The polity of each and every country should be respected, taking into account ancient traditions and philosophies that might not suit the preferred liberalism of Western countries but should not otherwise be imposed on others under the guise of democratisation.

America of all other nations should understand the will for self- governance and the need for human dignity, having fought for their own republic against the British Empire and what was then the most powerful military in the world.

The truth of the matter is that the West needs to learn to live in a world that does not suit their world view if it is to continue to remain relevant and prosperous. True strength is not measured by the sheer destruction that a nation’s military is able to inflict on other states, but rather by the ability of diplomatic statesmanship in crafting solutions that may be brooked.

Tumelo Ralinala
Gauteng

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Israel and Hamas receive final draft of Gaza truce deal

The move comes after a midnight ‘breakthrough’ in talks attended by envoys of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
World
1 day ago

Hamas digs in after Trump threat over release of hostages

US president-elect says there will be ‘hell to pay’ unless all hostages are freed before his inauguration
World
1 week ago

Policy think-tank says ostracising SA will hurt US interests in Africa

CSIS scholars believe America and SA face “reconciliation or rapture” moment under the Donald Trump presidency
National
11 hours ago

US House passes bill to sanction International Criminal Court over Israel

Vote underscores US support for Netanyahu and ‘sends strong message to rest of the world’
World
5 days ago

US plans to sell $8bn arms to Israel

Biden’s administration has notified Congress of the sale, two US officials say
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: SA rugby heading for the intensive ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA20 has given Test cricket a shot ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Wait and see as another fantastical ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOBY CHANCE: Signs of progress at trade ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: A question about Capitec’s board makeup
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

New US curbs to keep advanced AI chips from rivals

World

Policy think-tank says ostracising SA will hurt US interests in Africa

National

Joe Biden praises Jimmy Carter’s ‘devotion, character’ at memorial service

World / Americas

Assad’s overthrow in Syria deals a blow to Russia and Iran

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.