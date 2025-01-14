If we are going to gain the upper hand in the war against crime, corruption and poverty we need to do something about judges and magistrates who bend over backwards in an effort to reward corrupt government officials who spend huge amounts of money on legal fees.
This makes it easier for judges, magistrates and prosecutors to argue that they would earn significantly more if they worked in the private sector; that a failure to give them an increase will result in a substantial number of magistrates and prosecutors resigning and the state having to appoint inexperienced attorneys and advocates as magistrates and judges.
Gaining the upper hand could be achieved by giving an annual bonus to prosecutors who win a large percentage of their cases and by providing prosecutors with the opportunity to complain in private to a senior official about judgments that seem a little “over the top” and suspect.
The relationship between prosecutors, defence attorneys and presiding officers is a little too cordial. Shoddy police work is not always the culprit.
Terence Grant
Cape Town
LETTER: Clamp down on judicial officials
Terence Grant
Cape Town
