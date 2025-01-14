Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clamp down on judicial officials

14 January 2025 - 16:48
If we are going to gain the upper hand in the war against crime, corruption and poverty we need to do something about judges and magistrates who bend over backwards in an effort to reward corrupt government officials who spend huge amounts of money on legal fees.

This makes it easier for judges, magistrates and prosecutors to argue that they would earn significantly more if they worked in the private sector; that a failure to give them an increase will result in a substantial number of magistrates and prosecutors resigning and the state having to appoint inexperienced attorneys and advocates as magistrates and judges.

Gaining the upper hand could be achieved by giving an annual bonus to prosecutors who win a large percentage of their cases and by providing prosecutors with the opportunity to complain in private to a senior official about judgments that seem a little “over the top” and suspect.

The relationship between prosecutors, defence attorneys and presiding officers is a little too cordial. Shoddy police work is not always the culprit.

Terence Grant
Cape Town

Tribunal finds judge Nana Makhubele guilty of gross misconduct

Findings, which could result in impeachment, will now be considered by the Judicial Service Commission
National
2 days ago

Reducing appeal options ‘only way to stamp out Stalingrad tactics’

Judge Piet Koen interviewed for one of three vacancies at Supreme Court of Appeal
National
3 months ago

EDITORIAL: Time to raise the ethics bar

Parliament has opportunity to elevate raise ethical standards expected of its members.
Opinion
3 months ago

JSC still not satisfied with acting judge’s answers in High Court interview

Advocate Lesibana Ledwaba was the first to take the hot seat on Wednesday
National
2 months ago

JSC grills Western Cape division’s leaders about state of court

Judicial Service Commission interviews lay bare ‘notoriously troubled’ state of the division
National
3 months ago
