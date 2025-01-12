Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Law must categorise Amsa and steel production as national key industry

Big internal demand for steel could be created for railway lines

12 January 2025 - 13:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A general view shows an ArcelorMittal mill in Johannesburg. File photo: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS
A general view shows an ArcelorMittal mill in Johannesburg. File photo: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS

The solution to the crisis faced by ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) and the government is quite simple to resolve if approached from the right angle (“Anguish in Newcastle and the Vaal over Amsa plant closures,” January 8).

A government contract by the department of trade, industry & competition must be allocated to Amsa to manage the complete needs of the SA steel industry, as a service provider with a limited internal profit margin of about 20%.

This will imply that all orders for steel products in SA, including imports, must be channelled through Amsa, which can either produce it internally or outsource it. Thus, cheap Chinese imports will be allowed, with Amsa’s profit margin applicable.

Enormous internal demand for steel produce can be created, for example, for railway lines, with two-way traffic to our export harbours, and for steel frame corrugated iron for state housing and also for informal settlements.

Legislation will also be required to categorise Amsa and the steel industry as a whole, a national key industry to free it from union action. This would be a win-win solution for all parties and for SA, with Amsa also returning to profitability.

It must once and for all be accepted that a proficient steel industry is an essential pillar of a country’s economy, and if it collapses the whole economy will collapse.

Jan Labuschagne
Retired industrial engineer, Centurion

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ArcelorMittal SA’s collapse highlights need for industrial policy reform

Policy paralysis and inaction grip state institutions, and core industries fail to receive the necessary support
Opinion
2 days ago

IDC supports efforts to save Amsa’s long steel business

3,500 jobs at stake as firm prepares to shut Newcastle and Vereeniging businesses.
Business
17 hours ago

LETTER: ArcelorMittal responds to Newcastle editorial

Editorial opinion contains inaccuracies and conveys a misguided perspective on the company
Opinion
3 days ago

Parks Tau not throwing in the towel on Amsa’s long steel business

Minister of trade, industry and competition says the government has not given up on finding a solution
Companies
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Closure of Amsa Newcastle should come as no surprise

Steel was to have rebuilt SA, but profound policy failure fuelled by hubris has led to the direct loss of 3,500 jobs
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: ArcelorMittal’s Newcastle nightmare

Amsa is sitting atop a crumbling castle, demanding tariffs to shield itself from competitors
Opinion
5 days ago

ArcelorMittal SA pulls plug on its long steel business

Company decision could affect 3,500 jobs across three provinces
Companies
6 days ago

Anguish in Newcastle and the Vaal over Amsa plant closures

Amsa shocked employees by announcing that its production at the Newcastle Works was expected to come to a halt
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
VEDHAN SINGH: ANC’s greed, opulence and ...
Opinion
2.
ArcelorMittal SA’s collapse highlights need for ...
Opinion
3.
WILLIAM GUMEDE: Strategies for a green economy in ...
Opinion
4.
JAKE MORRIS: Import substitution works for other ...
Opinion
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Finding comfort processing grief ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ArcelorMittal SA’s collapse highlights need for industrial policy reform

Opinion

IDC supports efforts to save Amsa’s long steel business

Business

LETTER: ArcelorMittal responds to Newcastle editorial

Opinion / Letters

NEWS ANALYSIS: A lost decade for Amsa’s beleaguered CEO

Companies / Industrials

Parks Tau not throwing in the towel on Amsa’s long steel business

Companies / Industrials

PETER BRUCE: Closure of Amsa Newcastle should come as no surprise

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: ArcelorMittal’s Newcastle nightmare

Opinion / Editorials

ArcelorMittal SA pulls plug on its long steel business

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.