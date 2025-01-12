LETTER: Law must categorise Amsa and steel production as national key industry

A government contract by the department of trade, industry & competition must be allocated to Amsa to manage the complete needs of the SA steel industry, as a service provider with a limited internal profit margin of about 20%.
This will imply that all orders for steel products in SA, including imports, must be channelled through Amsa, which can either produce it internally or outsource it. Thus, cheap Chinese imports will be allowed, with Amsa’s profit margin applicable.
Enormous internal demand for steel produce can be created, for example, for railway lines, with two-way traffic to our export harbours, and for steel frame corrugated iron for state housing and also for informal settlements.
Legislation will also be required to categorise Amsa and the steel industry as a whole, a national key industry to free it from union action. This would be a win-win solution for all parties and for SA, with Amsa also returning to profitability.
It must once and for all be accepted that a proficient steel industry is an essential pillar of a country’s economy, and if it collapses the whole economy will collapse.
Jan Labuschagne Retired industrial engineer, Centurion
