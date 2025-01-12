Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s time to stand with Ramaphosa

The ANC is split between those for the rule of law and those for the rule of man

12 January 2025 - 14:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH

Speaking from Nelson Mandela’s Robben Island cell during an ANC visit to mark its 113th anniversary, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a call to arms for SA.

The ANC is, according to the president, a home for the majority, but also for the white, coloured and Indian minorities. SA is, he says, committed to a nonracial, nonsexist, prosperous democracy.

This is a timeous and powerful message. It will resonate in many, even those dispirited by ANC failures, by ANC incompetence, by ANC corruption. However, it is now time to drop the pretence.

The ANC has ceased to exist as a singular entity. It has irrevocably split. And the split is not ideological, it is between those for the rule of law, and those for the rule of man.

This split is epitomised in the opposing stances of Ramaphosa supporters and those for Jacob Zuma. The former grouping is coalescing with minorities (essentially represented by the DA) to survive and grow.

Indeed, social and economic trends are auspicious for this reborn ANC coalition. This ANC is the only hope for SA. Let us stand with Ramaphosa. Ke nako! (It’s time!).

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

